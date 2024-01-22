SRINAGAR: The minimum temperature recorded a decline in Jammu and Kashmir, even as MeT officials anticipate the possibility of a wet spell from January 25 to February 1.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that the weather is likely to be dry till January 24.

“From January 25-26, generally cloudy weather with light snow is expected at isolated higher reaches. January 27-28, generally cloudy weather with light rain, snow over scattered places is likely and from January 2-31, light to moderate rain and snow is “very likely” at many places,” MeT official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “There is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places on February 1. There would be moderate to dense fog and fall in day temperature over plains of Jammu division during next 2 days.”

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 4.8°C on previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 5.2°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.9°C against minus 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.6°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.0°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal there, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was 44.0°C above normal for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.0°C against 5.6°C on the previous night, and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.0°C, Batote 2.2°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)