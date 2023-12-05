Srinagar: The launch of the Srinagar Smart City Electric Bus Route Network marks a transformative moment for public transportation in the city. The network, accessible through the CHALO App under the name ‘@SrinagarBus’, offers a user-friendly map aiding commuters in identifying routes and buses.

This innovative system includes live tracking features and schedules, providing real-time information to passengers. The network covers major city routes and emphasizes designated interchange points for convenient route switches.

Srinagar now boasts a comprehensive public bus transport system, urging passengers to travel with tickets, a crucial factor in ensuring the success of this initiative. This launch aligns with the city’s ambition to become a smart city and emphasizes sustainability and modernization in urban mobility.

The Srinagar Smart City Electric Bus Route Network stands as a pivotal step towards an efficient, accessible, and eco-friendly public transit system, highlighting Srinagar’s commitment to a connected and sustainable future.