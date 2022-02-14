Srinagar: Srinagar District police Monday launched two women’s safety squads for ensuring safety and security of women in Srinagar city.

The launch was presided by DIG CKR Sujith Kumar.

Speaking on the inauguration, Kumar praised District police Srinagar for the initiative and said this will help bring down crime against women and prevent crimes like the recent acid attack by acting as deterrent.

Srinagar cops launch dedicated women’s safety squad 3

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, IPS and other senior officers of district police were also present at the inauguration.

Initially two squads will be launched which will patrol areas around coaching centres, schools, colleges and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar City.

These squads will also be directly in touch with administrators of the educational institutions/coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement.

Each squad will contain 5 Lady Police officers/ Personnel each.

One lady Inspector namely Khalida Parveen of Srinagar Police has been made overall incharge of these two squads.

A dedicated Women’s helpline 9596770601 was launched by Srinagar Police which is already operational 24×7 exclusively for women’s safety related issues.

This squad will work in close coordination with PCR vans, jurisdictional police stations and women’s Police Station, Rambagh.