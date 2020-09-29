Srinagar bridegroom booked for bursting firecrackers during marriage

Srinagar: In a unique incident police booked a bridegroom for using firecrackers in Reck chowk area of Batamalo in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that police station Batamaloo booked a bridegroom for using firecrackers during his marriage ceremony last night.

It’s worth mentioning here that it is prohibited to use firecrackers within the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar.

An order in this regard stands promulgated by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

“During last night sound of firecrackers was heard in Batamaloo. On inquiry it was found that the firecrackers were being used during the marriage ceremony of Bilal Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah, resident of Reck Chowk Batamaloo by his family and friends,” the spokesperson said

He added that in this regard case FIR 138/2020 u/s 188 IPC stands registered in the matter. Investigation of the case is in progress.

“Police urges people not to use firecrackers anywhere within the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar,” reads the statement. (GNS)