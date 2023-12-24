SRINAGAR: A pre-dawn fire in the Solina area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar has not only claimed a life but also shattered the dreams of marriage for two daughters, leaving families in utter despair.

An official from the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) said the fire erupted around 4:30 am, engulfing three residential houses. While two houses suffered partial damage, the third was destroyed. The official said the department received the distress call and immediately rushed to the spot.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered two individuals amidst the debris and immediately shifted them to the hospital, he said.

However, Manzoor Ahmad Najar, 62, son of Abdul Karim Najar from Solina Bala, succumbed to the flames, while another person, Feroz Ahmad Najar, 60, is reportedly in stable condition, the official said.

Meanwhile, heart-wrenching accounts from family members reveal the extensive loss suffered due to the fire.

Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, the owner of one of the houses, said, “At around 4:30 in the morning, we heard cries about a fire. When we came down, we saw one house burninengulfing another two houses.”

“We recently renovated our house and had household goods along with bridal items for our daughters, which were also gutted,” the distressed Dar said.

Yaqoob, who has four daughters, and his brother who also has four daughters, lamented, “Two of our daughters were set to be married next year, but all their dreams were consumed in the fire today, leaving us with nothing.”

As tears welled up in his eyes, Yaqoob pleaded for assistance from the administration and the local community. “We are left with nothing but ashes.” (KNO)

