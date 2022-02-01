

Srinagar: Srinagar Airport Authority on Tuesday commenced the cargo operations from its new domestic cargo complex.

The infrastructure created at a cost of more than Rs 14 crores is believed to majorly improve the services.

“In this new complex we have made provisions for cold storage, sensitive goods, and dangerous goods also.

This was not available in the old Cargo complex. We have installed two X-ray machines for screening of the cargo,” Director Airport Authority of India, Srinagar Kuldeep Singh said.

He said the entire complex is covered with CCTV monitoring to ensure safety and security of the Cargo.

“This complex will be entirely managed by our own staff on a Regulated Agent basis. The exporters and importers of cargo in the catchment area of Srinagar airport can look forward to improved services, improved facilities and efficient prompt handling of their valuable cargo from our airport,” Singh said.

He added, this is a step forward in our quest to serve our valuable customers and stakeholders to the best of our ability.