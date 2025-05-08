Srinagar Airport temporarily closed

Srinagar, May 7: Srinagar Airport has been closed to civilian traffic following Indian Air Force (IAF) operations targeting terrorist bases across the border in Pakistan, according to official sources.

The move comes amid heightened military activity in the region after a reported cross-border strike by Indian forces earlier today.

IAF sources confirmed that the airfield is currently being used exclusively for defense purposes, and no commercial or passenger flights will operate from Srinagar Airport for the rest of the day. “This is a precautionary measure to maintain operational security and ensure civilian safety,” an official source said.

The airstrike, details of which remain classified, is believed to be a targeted retaliation against terrorist launch pads reportedly active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Passengers scheduled to fly from Srinagar today have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updates and rescheduling. Security has been tightened across key locations in the Kashmir Valley, and internet services may be restricted in some areas as a preventive step.

The situation remains tense, and authorities are closely monitoring the developments.