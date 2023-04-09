SRINAGAR, APRIL 09: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the special teams conducted intensified Market checking of various City parts and booked several erring shopkeepers found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expiry products, besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering.

During the drive, a sum of Rs 84300 was realised as fine from erring shopkeepers in different parts of the City.

The team of Food Safety Department headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi conducted rigorous market checking of various Restaurants, Bakery shops, Meat and Chicken sellers and Ethnic street food makers.

During the inspection a Mobile Food Testing van was put in place for conducting on spot testing of food commodities.

On the occasion, dozens of food business units were inspected and a fine of Rs 12000 was also imposed on several erring shopkeepers for operating food business in unhygienic and insanitary conditions and violation of Food Safety Regulations 2011.

In addition as many as 3 improvement notices were also issued to some dealers for making necessary steps to improve their premises/ food operations as per the standards as laid down in food safety and standards act.

Similarly, special teams of District Administration Srinagar under the supervision of respective Tehsildars of Eidgah, North, South, Pantha chowk, Khanyar, Chanapora and Shalteng conducted market checking in Soiteng , Lasjan, Khanyar, Nowpora, Rawalpora, Sanat Nagar, Zakura, Gulab Bagh, Saderbal, Eidgah, Soura, and other markets of Srinagar during which a fine of Rs 72300 was realized from erring shopkeepers.

On the occasion, the teams warned the erring food business operators not to indulge in violations of food safety regulations and insanitary conditions which are against public health failing which a hefty compound will be imposed upon them in future, which can even lead to closure of facility.

During the market checking huge quantities of rotten vegetables, fruits and other food items were also destroyed on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar has asked the Market Checking teams to continue the drive to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards with sufficient availability of consumables in wake of ongoing Holy month of Ramzaan.