Srinagar, Feb 10: The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed light snowfall on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally dry weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.



Srinagar recorded minus 0.1, Pahalgam minus 8.5, and Gulmarg minus 10.4 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday



In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 22.9, Leh minus 15.4, and Kargil minus 18.0 degree Celsius as the night’s lowest temperature.



Jammu city logged 7.1, Katra 6.4, Batote 0.2, Banihal minus 1.6, and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 as the minimum temperature.

