Sports Initiatives Launched to Empower Youth and Combat Drug Abuse: IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi on Saturday said the police was organising sport activities to build strong relationship with the and also to combat the growing menace of drug abuse in the Valley.

At the inauguration of a T20 cricket tournament in Anantnag district, Birdi emphasized the police department’s commitment to channelising the energy and potential of young people into positive and productive pursuits.

“Sports is a powerful medium to not only improve physical health but also instill life skills such as discipline, teamwork, perseverance, and leadership, ” the IGP said. He acknowledged the growing concerns over drug addiction among the youth and stressed the need for timely interventions to protect the younger generation from falling prey to this social evil.

“Drug abuse is a serious challenge that threatens the fabric of our society, especially our youth, who are the future of this region. Through initiatives like sports tournaments, we aim to offer them a healthy alternative, a platform where they can showcase their talent, build confidence, and stay away from harmful distractions,” Birdi remarked.

The IGP also highlighted the dual purpose of such events: fostering personal development among the youth and strengthening the bond between the police force and the community. He noted that the police aim to build a relationship of trust, cooperation, and mutual respect with the youth, thereby breaking barriers and ensuring better communication.

Birdi assured the public that the police are not only working to provide constructive platforms for young people but are also taking stringent actions against those involved in luring them into drug abuse. “We are committed to addressing the root causes of drug addiction. Those who push drugs into our society and target our youth will face the full force of the law. Our mission is not only to punish but also to prevent such activities,” he said.

He further stressed the police’s resolve to increase the frequency of such initiatives, ensuring that youth in all districts have opportunities to participate in sports and other constructive activities. According to Birdi, these events are not just about entertainment or competition; they are an essential part of building a healthy, active, and empowered community.

The T20 cricket tournament, inaugurated by the IGP, saw enthusiastic participation from local youth, with many expressing gratitude for the opportunity to engage in a well-organized and spirited competition. Birdi concluded his remarks by calling on the community to support such initiatives and work collectively to nurture a drug-free and progressive environment for the younger generation.

“By working together—police, families, and communities—we can ensure that our youth have the opportunities they need to grow, succeed, and contribute positively to society. This is just the beginning of many such efforts to empower our young generation,” Birdi affirmed—(KNO)