New Delhi: Shares of Spicejet and Interglobe Aviation – which operates airline Indigo – rose sharply after the Centre’s announcement to lift the ban on scheduled international flights.

India will allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from March 27.

Last month, India’s civil aviation regulator had extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till “further orders”.

India had banned the operation of international flights on March 23, 2020 to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.

Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangement with certain countries.

ADVERTISEMENT