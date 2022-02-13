Srinagar: A hearing and speech impaired Muslim father-son duo have been looking after a Shiva temple for years and setting an example of communal harmony in the valley.

The father and Ahmad Alai have been caretakers of Gopi Tirith Temple, a small Shiva temple in Zabarwan hills in Srinagar.

Nisar Ahmad Alai and his father have been taking care of the temple for more than six years.

Nisar cleans the premises, maintains the gardens and grows vegetables in the temple courtyard.

The locals believe that this temple is a sign of Kashmir’s mutual brotherhood.

Firdous, a local resident said “they are working as caretakers for a long time now and are responsible for its upkeep. It is a sign of Kashmir’s brotherhood which is every citizen’s moral responsibility.” “In case father and son are not able to take care of than other people also keep looking after the temple,” he said.

Another local resident Umer said there are many examples in Jammu and Kashmir where the Muslim community takes care of Hindu temples.

“Our Muslim community boy is taking care of this Shiva temple. This is not a unique case, there are many temples in the valley where the Muslim community takes care of Hindu temples. All the religions live here in harmony and respect each other’s religion,” Umer said.(ANI)