Special Lok Adalat ‘resolves’ 492 electricity disputes, 25037 challans

SRINAGAR: Under the patronage of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and with the approval of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, as well as under the guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee, a Special Lok Adalat was organized throughout the UT of J&K today, with a special emphasis on the amicable settlement of traffic challans and disputes related to electricity bills pending disposal before various courts in the UT of J&K.

As per the data received from various District Legal Services Authorities in the UT of J&K, a total of 26006 Traffic challans and 767 Electricity disputes were taken up in the Special Lok Adalat, out of which 25037 Traffic Challans and 492 disputes relating to electricity were amicably settled, involving a total amount of Rs. 1,02,56,419/- providing significant relief to the litigants. District Jammu and District Srinagar emerged as the leaders in settling 11887 and 10814 cases respectively which constitutes about 90% of the total cases disposed of in the today’s Special Lok Adalat.

Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Amit Kumar Gupta, while appreciating the efforts of officers and officials of DLSA Jammu and Srinagar informed the media persons that this was the Sixth Special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year. He urged the Advocates in general and the litigants in particular to take maximum benefit of such kind of Special Lok Adalats organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority.

Lauding the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries of the DLSAs, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts, and Legal Services Institutions, as well as the litigants for their wholehearted participation in the Special Lok Adalat and facilitating the settlement of cases in such large numbers, he also acknowledged the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the media, both print and electronic, in creating and spreading awareness amongst the masses about such initiatives of the J&K Legal Services Authority.

Gupta further informed that the next Special Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, focusing on the settlement of Bank Recovery Cases pending disposal in different courts within the UT of J&K as also those yet to filed and are at Pre-litigation stage.