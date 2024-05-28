SP College hosts road race from Nishat to Duck Park

SRINAGAR: The Department of Physical Education and Sports, SP College Srinagar today organized a spirited Road Race from Nishat Park to Duck Park on foreshore Road.

The event was flagged-off by the Principal of the college, Dr. Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi, amidst fervent cheers and enthusiasm from participants and spectators alike.

The Road Race, a testament to the college’s commitment to promoting physical fitness and healthy competition, witnessed an impressive turnout of students, faculty, and staff members.

Among the registered aspirants more than 100 students participated actively and displayed their strength and endurance throughout the race and marked their presence in the celebration of athleticism, camaraderie and healthy competition.

Mansoor Bilal (2nd Sem.) won the Annual College Road Race (Men) 2024 while Bilal Altaf (4th Sem.) and Suhail Farooq from 2nd Sem. clinched the second and third positions respectively.

In Women’s category Azra Rashid (2nd Sem.) clinched first position while Disha Pandith (4th Sem.) and Hareem Farooq (6th Sem.) got second and third positions respectively.

All the participants showcased their endurance, agility, and determination as they navigated through the scenic route from Nishat Park to Duck Park, braving challenges and pushing their limits.

An extraordinary felicitation ceremony was observed after the completion of the race in Duck Park Srinagar, the proceedings of which were carried out by the Head of the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Qayoom Gul.

In his message, the Principal of the institution highlighted the importance of sports in one’s life and the facilities provided by the college for the accomplishment of students’ endeavours and urged the newcomers to opt S.P.College for better exposure.

All the participants were awarded with the certificates of Merit/Participation. Top Ten Athletes were specially felicitated with medals and the first three toppers with the trophies and a cash prize of Rs.1500, Rs.1200 and Rs.1000 respectively.