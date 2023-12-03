SRINAGAR: Tariq Ahmad Ganie, an enterprising entrepreneur from the village of Gadihama in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, is making waves with his eco-friendly venture that turns waste into a lucrative business. Despite lacking formal education, Tariq has achieved an impressive annual turnover of Rs 3 crores by converting scrap into a flourishing enterprise.

Tariq’s journey started when he, formerly a laborer outside J&K, found work in a scrap unit in Delhi. In 2014, he stumbled upon the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) scheme on the radio, prompting him to register at the District Industries Centre (DIC) for various business units.

More than just a financial success, Tariq’s initiative addresses the environmental challenges in Kashmir. Focusing on waste reduction and promoting the recycling and reuse of plastic, he has become a trailblazer in eco-friendly entrepreneurship.

“I noticed a substantial amount of scrap littering Kashmir, and that’s when I thought, why not start a unit in Kulgam to collect these scraps from the environment and initiate a business. By collecting scraps from every corner of Kulgam, we actively contribute to maintaining a clean environment,” he said.

Tariq’s venture not only has a positive ecological impact but also serves as a lifeline for local youth. Employing over 50 individuals, including post-graduates and graduates, it offers them an opportunity to contribute to the economy while fostering environmental conservation.

Shakoor Bashir, an employee at the unit, emphasised the environmentally friendly nature of the recycling process and encouraged unemployed youth to explore similar opportunities for earning their livelihood.

Saqib Bhat, Industrial Promotion Officer at District Industries Centre Kulgam, commended Tariq’s success, noting his investment of Rs 20 lakhs and a turnover of approximately 3 crores in the last three years. Bhat encouraged entrepreneurs to seek consultation and incentives at District Industries Centre Kulgam for similar ventures, emphasizing the untapped potential in activities like crushing and processing scrap with low investment and high profits.

(With inputs from KNO)