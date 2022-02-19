Srinagar, Feb 19: Two soldiers and a militant were killed in an encounter in Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of the police, CRPF, and the army cordoned off the Chermarg Zainapora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Two soldiers of 1 RR battalion who received gunshot injuries were moved to the hospital where they died later.

The identity of the killed militant has not been ascertained so far.