Srinagar, Feb 19: Two soldiers and a militant were killed in an encounter in Shopian district on Saturday, police said.
Earlier in the day, a joint team of the police, CRPF, and the army cordoned off the Chermarg Zainapora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Two soldiers of 1 RR battalion who received gunshot injuries were moved to the hospital where they died later.
The identity of the killed militant has not been ascertained so far.
