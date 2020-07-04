Sopore shootout: IGP Kashmir visits slain civilian’s home

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Saturday visited the home of the slain Srinagar resident, Bashir Ahmad Khan, who was killed in the Sopore shootout on July 1.

A police spokesperson said the IGP Kashmir along with other senior police officers visited the bereaved family to pay condolences and pray for the departed soul.

One CRPF personnel was killed in the shootout between militants and security forces. Bashir too was found dead close to the shootout site in Model Town Sopore, with his grandson sitting atop his lifeless body, a photo that went viral for days to come triggering massive reactions across the globe.

“I heard their grievances and I cleared all aspects. I also assured them an impartial investigation (into the incident,” IGP told news agency GNS after his visit.

“I also assured family to show CCTV footage if they wish to see the same,” he added.

Earlier, police had said the civilian was killed in militant firing which also saw killing of a CRPF trooper and injuries to three other paramilitary men.

However, in a video statement that was shared on social media, slain man’s son Suhail Ahmad alleged his father was killed by the CRPF personnel.

Suhail said the CRPF personnel “dragged him from his car and shot him dead”.

Khan, who was a contractor, had taken his grandson from Srinagar to Sopore to oversee the progress of a construction work.

Soon after the video started doing round on social media and “apprehending law and order situation”, IGP Vijay Kumar called a Press Conference.

“When militants started firing in which a CRPF trooper attained martyrdom and three others were injured, a civilian vehicle was going from the area. The man left the vehicle in panic and started to runaway for safety by carrying his 3-year-old grandson in his lap. The fire also hit him and he died,” the IGP had said.