SRINAGAR: One of two individuals injured in the car accident at Sangri Top Sopore has tragically succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Umar Ziki, while the other injured party, identified as Mohammad Iqbal Najar, has been transferred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

The car mishap resulted in critical injuries for both individuals, prompting the need for urgent medical attention. (KS)

