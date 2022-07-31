Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is a well-known and appreciated figure not only because of his movies but also for his humanitarian acts. The magnanimous and philanthropic side of the actor got enlightened in the backdrop of Covid pandemic, when he helped thousands reach their houses when almost entire administrative setup was at the brink of collapse.

जन्मदिन की हार्दिक हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं प्रिय @SonuSood सर #SonuSood #SonuSoodBirthday #rubikscube pic.twitter.com/3gmFSKwLh1 — Rahul chopde (@Rahulchopde12) July 29, 2022

The streak continued as Sonu kept on delivering his best to help people overcome their woes. From getting organ transplantation of ailing person to ensuring high quality education for the ones’ who couldn’t afford, Sonu never failed humanity.

Today, the actor is celebrating his 49th birthday and people from all across are showering their love and blessings on him. People are hailing him for the difference he has made in the society. Actor’s Twitter handle has been flooded with videos and messages of people who were benefitted by selfless service of his foundation.