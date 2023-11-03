Ganderbal: Sonamarg, the picturesque tourist haven in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, welcomed the winter season with its first snowfall on Thursday, as this enchanting region, renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, was draped in a pristine layer of snow, captivating both locals and tourists.

Visitors from various parts of the country awoke to the mesmerising sight of fresh snowfall, turning their visit into an unforgettable experience. Tourists from Mumbai expressed their joy and wonder, describing it as a dream come true.

Many of the visitors said the first snowfall in Sonamarg is always a special moment for them, as it transforms their “beloved town” into a magical place.

“We’ve seen snow only in movies; this is like a fairy tale come to life,” said tourist Shreya Deshmukh from Mumbai.

For many, it was their first encounter with real snowfall, and they were in awe of the charming mountains blanketed in white. A couple, visiting Sonamarg for the first time, marvelled at the beauty of the winter season, saying they would make it a tradition to visit every year.

Sana Mir, a local resident, said, “It warms our hearts to see visitors appreciating the beauty of Sonamarg. We welcome them with open arms.”

The people in the surrounding areas of Zojila, Baltal, Gagangeer and Gund also enjoyed the fresh snowfall, creating a magical winter atmosphere in the entire region.

Situated at an altitude of over 9,000 feet above sea level, Sonamarg provides tourists with breathtaking views of snow-covered landscapes. Some couldn’t resist playing in the snow, while others posed for pictures against the pristine backdrop.

As the cold conditions grip the area, Sonamarg has truly transformed into a winter wonderland, further cementing its reputation as a paradise for all seasons.KNO