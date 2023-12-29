Ganderbal: The government is set to launch ice skating at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district this winter, marking the first time the tourist destination will remain open during the winter season.

Chief Executive Officer, Sonamarg Development Authority, Ilyas Ahmed announced that basic ice skating activities have commenced, aiming to draw more tourists to this picturesque hill station.

He emphasized the inclusion of locals, with plans to enroll 18 participants in the initial course and said intentions to expand and involve more local stakeholders.

Raja Parwaiz expressed optimism about the employment opportunities the initiative could provide to people.

He anticipated the creation of ice skating clubs, guiding opportunities in collaboration with the tourism department.

Sports enthusiasts welcomed the news, recognizing it as an excellent chance for youth to learn new skills, engage in a healthy lifestyle, and divert from stress and depression. KNO