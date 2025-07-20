Some people speak language of TRF: LG

JAMMU, JULY 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said action is being taken against the elements speaking the TRF language.

“There are a few elements that speak the language of TRF. Police administration and security forces are committed to ensuring peace and action against such elements as per the law,” he said.

LG Sinha was addressing the Provincial Arya Mahasammelan at Baba Jitto Auditorium, SKUAST Jammu.

The two-day Mahasammelan is being organised by Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Jammu Kashmir to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati and the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arya Samaj.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to the Army, J&K Police, and CAPFs personnel, who have made a supreme sacrifice for J&K’s peace and progress.

He said every citizen of J&K has the onerous responsibility to build a terror-free and drug-free UT.

He observed that the Provincial Arya Mahasammelan will provide the new generation with an opportunity to connect with its cultural roots and inspire them to imbibe the noble teachings and ideals of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati, which hold great significance to humanity in the 21st Century.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the revival of Vedic knowledge and its integration into the school curriculum is crucial to offer the young generation great classics of world literature, values and ideals of our ancient civilization, and also a treasure of knowledge in science, arts, humanities, and mathematics.

The Lieutenant Governor said that when the Vedas were composed 6000 years ago, India was the centre of world culture and spirituality. There is no evidence of the development of civilization and culture in any other country at that time, he added.

“Thousands of years before the European Renaissance, the foundation of socio-economic progress was laid in India through development in the fields of science, mathematics, astronomy, and medicine. The same vibrancy is visible today.

India will soon reclaim its position of Vishwa Guru under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and our great country will show the new path to the world. Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision is propelling India’s economic growth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the Arya Samaj to spearhead the efforts in disseminating the message of unity, peace, and the collective well-being of humanity.

“The teachings of Swami Dayananda will ensure lasting peace and stability in the world. Today, the entire world is acknowledging India’s soft power and its spiritual wealth. Today, our society is balancing traditional values with modern advancements. The time has come when India will guide the world towards peace and harmony, and institutions like Arya Samaj will have to play a major role,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the people from different walks of life for their outstanding contributions in fostering the teachings of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati.

Prof BN Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu; Narender Trehan, President, Arya Pratinidhi Sabha J&K; Prakash Arya, President, Madhya Bhartiya Arya Pratinidhi Sabha; Vinay Arya, General Secretary, Delhi Arya Pratinidhi Sabha; Swami Devrrat Saraswati Secretary, Arya Veer Dal; Acharya Nandita Shastri, Principal, Panini Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Varanasi; senior officials of civil and police administration, religious leaders and prominent citizens were present.