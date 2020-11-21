by Monitor News Desk

Soldier killed, another wounded in LoC firing in Rajouri

Representational picture

Jammu: An Army man was killed while another sustained injuries during cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Lam Sub Sector of Nowshera in Rajouri district.

Officials that the slain Army man was of the rank of Havaldar while the injured is of the rank of Naik.

Officials said that cross-border firing on Line of Control took place in Lam forward area in which two Army men were injured.

“One of the injured man of the rank of Havaldar succumbed to his injuries,” the officials added. (KNO)

Leave a Reply