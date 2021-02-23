Soldier killed, 2 others injured during firing practice in Jammu

Jammu: A soldier was killed and two others were injured during a practice firing session in Akhnoor Sector of Jammu region on Tuesday, officials said.

They said Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered fatal injury while two other soldiers were injured while carrying out live firing training at Field Firing Ranges in Akhnoor Sector.

All the injured were shifted to hospital were Ghosh was declared brought dead while two others were admitted.

SDPO Akhnoor Varun Jandyal said that while one soldier died, two other injured soldiers have been admitted in the army hospital.

PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devendra Anand confirmed the incident and said that it took place at around 10: 30 am.