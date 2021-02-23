In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Kashmir
··1 min read·

Soldier killed, 2 others injured during firing practice in Jammu

Representational picture

Jammu: A soldier was killed and two others were injured during a practice firing session in Akhnoor Sector of Jammu region on Tuesday, officials said.

They said Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered fatal injury while two other soldiers were injured while carrying out live firing training at Field Firing Ranges in Akhnoor Sector.

 

All the injured were shifted to hospital were Ghosh was declared brought dead while two others were admitted.

SDPO Akhnoor Varun Jandyal said that while one soldier died, two other injured soldiers have been admitted in the army hospital.

PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devendra Anand confirmed the incident and said that it took place at around 10: 30 am.

Previous
‘Justice system incomplete without lawyers’: CJ Pankaj Mithal visits Srinagar Court
Next
Robertson’s brace takes Real Kashmir to top of Hero I-League table
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor