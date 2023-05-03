Jammu, May 03: Additional Director General (Region) PIB J&K and Ladakh, Rajinder Chaudhry today said, the coordination & cooperation between media units of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, J&K DIPR and Central Government Departments must be strengthened for effective communication and best publicity of Government of India initiatives, policies and programs. Chaudhry said this while chairing a meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) organised by Press Information Bureau, Jammu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Rajinder Chaudhry said, better media integration and synergy among the units is significant in achieving better media coverage. Sh. Chaudhry emphasized, the publicity should not be seen as an event based activity but has to be a sustained ongoing process and the story ideas like soft stories/success stories must be shared, to be converted into concrete stories in collaboration with media units.

A positive story planned and placed well in the media will help change the course of any ongoing Government of India project, policy or scheme for best implementation, he added.

Sh. Chaudhary emphasized, the need is to identify a soft story on an achievement which can be packaged well so that it can be amplified nationally and sometimes internationally depending on its content. Highlighting proper story for further amplification as per relevance of the content is need of the hour, he further said.

Sh. Chaudhary appreciated the efforts of the media units based in J&K for giving best publicity to 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Y20 in Ladakh and commemoration of the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat in J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Director, Press Information Bureau, Jammu & Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Sh. Ghulam Abbas gave an overview about Central Bureau of Communication and its overall functioning. The mandate of CBC is to highlight various centrally sponsored schemes and initiatives through Multimedia Exhibitions, he said.

Deputy Director, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Ms. Ayushi Puri provided an overview about main activities of CBC & PIB in J&K. She emphasized, the cooperation is inevitable between the departments in giving meaningful information so as to develop good developmental stories.

Media & Communication Officer, PIB Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin stressed the need to ensure factually correct information and press matter to be shared with PIB to take the same to the masses in the interest of the larger benefit of the common masses. He also asked the participating departments to utilize social media platforms for quick, fast and accurate delivery of the information and achievements in a professional manner.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various media units and departments of the Jammu, including Renu Raina, Program Head DDK Jammu, Sh. Ramesh Raina, Deputy Director DDK Jammu,Gautam Verma, PEX DDK Jammu, Lt. Col. P S Sidhu, PRO Defence Udhampur, Nisar Ahmad Bhat, State Project Director NYKS J&K, Ladakh, Dr. Vikas Sharma, Deputy Director, JKDIPR, Anjana Badyal, Program Head AIR Poonch, Rakesh Kumar, Program Head AIR Kathua, Prof. Anil Soumitra, Regional Director, IIMC Jammu, Dr. Nasir-ul-Rashid, Sr. Sceintist IIIM-CSIR Jammu, Shalin K Nair, PRO IIM Jammu, Sh. Daksh Communications Officer IIT Jammu, Sunil K Khar of NSSO and Sh. Sachin, Social Media Head, JKDIPR.

The meeting called upon the media units to focus on better synergy, cooperation and improvement in quality content with respect to highlighting the initiatives and welfare programs of the Central Government. The meeting laid an emphasis on joining hands on the ‘G20’ campaign to make it a success.

During the meeting, various action points were also worked out and suggestions were put forth for assisting the various departments in formulating coverage and feedback strategies. The meeting emphasized on the strategy to achieve this objective, by designing their publicity programmes in a more attractive way and will have to highlight the schemes through success stories to attract the public attention to generate greater enthusiasm among the masses.