NEW DELHI: A real-time Artificial Intelligence-based translation tool was used during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday.

This was done through ‘Bhashini’ for those in the audience who understood Tamil.

“Today, use of new technology has taken place here through Artificial Intelligence. This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you,” PM Modi said during his address.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister is in Varanasi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 is an initiative by the Government of India, part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to uphold the Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat. The second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) is being held from December 17-30, 2023. The event is part of the government’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam programme.

What is Bhashini?

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhashini’ is an AI-led language translation system that enables people to speak in their own language while talking to speakers of other Indian languages.

Its aim is to facilitate convenient internet and digital service accessibility in Indian languages, incorporating voice-based access, and fostering the generation of content in these languages.

This online platform also has a separate ‘Bhasadaan’ section which allows individuals to contribute to multiple crowdsourcing initiatives, and it is also accessible via respective Android and iOS apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)