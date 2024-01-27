SRINAGAR: Apart from the Kashmir Valley, the Ladakh Union Territory also experienced a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday morning, breaking a prolonged dry season.

“Currently, snowfall is occurring in various parts of Ladakh, and more snow is expected in the coming days,” said an official.

Despite the accompanying intensified cold wave, local farmers have welcomed the snowfall as the district has seen minimal snowfall earlier in the season.

The community had eagerly awaited this snowfall to alleviate the dry conditions.

Given Ladakh’s unique dependency on glacier meltwater for irrigation and various purposes, snowfall plays a crucial role in replenishing water bodies and supporting agriculture.

The region, situated in a rain shadow zone with limited rainfall, relies on snowfall as a key source for the retreat of glaciers. (KNS)

