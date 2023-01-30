Srinagar: Moderate to heavy snowfall in most parts of the Kashmir valley has caused suspension of air and toad traffic.

“Our visibility is only 200 M and there is continuous snowfallWe are simultaneously clearing the snow. All flights are delayed. To avoid inconvenience and to avoid Congestion please check the status of your flight from your airlines before coming to the airport,” Srinagar Airport Director said in a tweet.

The Jammu Srinagar NHW was blocked due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal.

The train service will remain suspended until the snow on the railway line is removed.

The railway will resume its operations as soon as the snow is cleared.After the snow is cleared, WDS 4 will go first, apologize for the inconvenience, said a Railway official.

Meanwhile, all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled on 30th ofJanuary, 2023 have been postponed due to inclement weather.

Fresh dates forpostponed papers shall be notified separately, said Controller Exams CU Srinagar.



All PG, engineering and other examinations scheduled to be held on January 30, 2023 (Monday) postponed in view of inclement weather conditions, fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will be notified separately later, said Controller Examinations KU Dr Majid Zaman.