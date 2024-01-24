SRINAGAR: The Meteorological Department announced on Wednesday that the prolonged dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir is anticipated to come to an end by the upcoming weekend, as snow and rain are predicted for both plains and higher altitudes in the last week of January.

According to IANS, Kashmir is expected to witness snowfall between January 26 and February 1. Light to moderate snowfall is likely in lower, middle, and higher reaches from January 28 to 29, and widespread light to moderate snowfall is expected between January 30 and 31.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded were minus 5.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 4.8 in Gulmarg, and minus 6.3 in Pahalgam.

In the Ladakh region, Leh town reported a minimum temperature of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, while Kargil recorded minus 10.1 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city experienced a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 4.6, Batote 1.5, Bhaderwah minus 1, and Banihal minus 1.8.