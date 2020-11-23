Snow, rains in Kashmir; Mughal road closed, avalanche warning issued for higher reaches

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed snow and rains since early Monday morning even as MeT has predicted a spell of wet weather till Wednesday.

IMD director Sonam Lotus said that as predicted, light to moderate snow was reported even as isolated places recorded a heavy snowfall.

Gulmarg carpeted in snow on Monday (KM Photo)

“A few places of Jammu, Drass-Sonmarg axis are still snowing and it is likely to continue. This spell is going to bring good snow and rainfall,” he said, adding that overall, the spell is likely to last between November 23-25 and will significantly decrease thereafter.

“There could be a temporary disruption [of traffic] on Zojila, Banihal-Ramban axis, Mughal road and other such vulnerable spots due to snow and low temperature. There is an orange weather warning for the higher reaches of J&K and Sonmarg -Zojila axis,” he said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir too received moderate snowfall on Monday

Meanwhile, J&K Disaster Management department had warned of avalanches in the upper regions of Kashmir, especially in the northern parts, asking people to remain vigilant.

The 434 km Srinagar-Leh highway as well as Bandipora-Gurez road were on Monday closed for traffic in view of fresh snowfall, officials said.

The snowfall started Sunday evening as predicted by the weatherman and soon carpeted the Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district with officials closing the Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic Monday morning.

Razdan pass

The Srinagar-Leh highway too was closed in view of snowfall at Sonamarg, Mani Marg, Drass and Zojilla as a precautionary measure as per officials.

The light snowfall was witnessed in other hilly areas of north Kashmir district too as the weather remains inclement in the plains.

According to officials, Gurez valley plains have received at least five inches of snowfall.

The Razdan Top, located at an elevation of near 12000ft, has received at least 12 inches of snow, according to the officials

Gurez road was thrown open for one way traffic just two days ago after hectic efforts. (With inputs from KNO)