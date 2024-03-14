Snow Blankets Higher Reaches, Plains Drenched in Rain

SRINAGAR: On Wednesday night, the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley were blanketed with fresh snowfall, while the plains experienced heavy rainfall.

An official from the meteorological department indicated that the prevailing weather conditions are anticipated to improve today.

According to data provided by the MeT department, various areas witnessed significant snowfall accumulation: Doodhpathri received 2-4 inches, Gulmarg 5-7 inches, Sonamarg 2-3 inches, Peer Ki Gali along Mughal Road 2 inches, Sadna Top 2-3 inches, Machil Sector 2-5 inches, Lolab 2 inches, Achoora Gurez 5 inches, and Tangmarg 2-3 inches. Moreover, Bandipora and Kupwara’s higher reaches also experienced light snowfall until late evening, while Karnah and Machil sectors saw sporadic snow showers.

Simultaneously, intermittent rains lashed the plains. Srinagar recorded 1.4 millimeters of rainfall, Qazigund 0.6 mm, Pahalgam 3.3 mm, and Kupwara 4.4 mm between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of MeT Srinagar, said that the plains of Kashmir witnessed light to moderate rains, contrasting with snowfall in the upper reaches.

Furthermore, thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 KMPH, were observed over the plains of Kashmir and Jammu Division.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad also forecasted dry and clear weather from January 14th to 18th, with a rise in minimum temperature and daytime temperature.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway encountered blockades between Ramban and Banihal due to mudslides and shooting stones.

In light of this, commuters were advised by traffic officials to refrain from travelling on NH-44 until conditions improve and roads are cleared. They were also urged to stay updated through the Traffic Control Unit (TCU).

Efforts are underway to clear the snow and reopen the Sonamarg-Leh highway and Mughal road, both of which have remained closed for the past 17 days due to heavy snowfall. (KS)

