Union Minister Smriti Irani exhibited her resolve when confronted with a question regarding her marriage during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. A person posed an intrusive query, inquiring whether she had wed her friend’s spouse. Smriti, known for her candid and direct communication style, did not hold back in clarifying her marital history and addressing her relationship with her husband’s ex-wife.

The individual’s question, “Aap ki shadi aapke friend ke pati se hui kya (Did you marry your friend’s husband)?” spurred Smriti’s response. Shedding light on the fact that she frequently encounters such queries online, the Union Minister proceeded to elucidate her bond with Zubin Irani and his former spouse, Mona Irani.

With characteristic candor, Smriti countered the assumption. “Nahi ji. Mona is 13 years older than me, so no question of her being my bachpan ki saheli (childhood friend),” she clarified. In this manner, she promptly dispelled any misconceptions surrounding her relationship dynamics.

Drawing a line between her professional life and personal relationships, Smriti emphasized that Mona is a member of her family rather than a political figure. She expressed a strong stance against dragging private individuals into political matters, urging for respectful behavior despite disagreements. “Don’t drag a civilian who has nothing to do with politics into the gutter with you. She deserves respect,” Smriti passionately articulated.

She tied the knot with Zubin Irani in 2001, and their union has been blessed with a son named Zohr and a daughter named Zoish. Zubin had a previous marriage to Mona Irani, from which they share a daughter, Shanelle.

Smriti Irani’s response underscores her commitment to maintaining the dignity of personal relationships and refraining from allowing them to be entangled in the realm of political discourse. Her candid retort serves as a reminder of the importance of respect and sensitivity, even in the face of contentious discussions.