Smith, openers guide Australia to 389, highest ODI score against India

Steve Smith struck his second successive hundred of the series for the home side as Australia scored a mammoth 389-runs total for India to chase in the second ODI.

It happens to be Australia’s highest ODI total against India. Australia were off to a rollicking start after opting to bat first. Aaron Finch and David Warner both scored half centuries, stitching a 142-run stand for the opening wicket.

#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OTBp6z5DfY — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

While Smith top scored with 104 off 64 balls, Labuschagne (70) and Glenn Maxwell (63) also contributed with respective fifty-plus scores.

India now need 390 runs to win so as to remain alive in the 3-match series.

Earlier, Aussie captain won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli made no changes in his Playing XI. Australia were forced to make a change – injured Marcus Stoinis was replaced with Moises Henriques. India already trailing in the series 0-1 and desperately need to bounce back today in Sydney.