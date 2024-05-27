‘SMILE-beggary scheme’: DC Sgr chairs PAC meet

SRINAGAR: In order to review the implementation of SMILE-beggary scheme in the District, a meeting of Project Approval Committee (PAC) was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

The SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise)-beggary scheme has been launched by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed assessment of the proposals received from various NGOs under SMILE-Beggary Scheme. He discussed different aspects of the scheme in threadbare viz identification, transportation, sheltering, vocational training, schooling, health, etc of the persons involved in begging.

On the occasion, the DC stressed on coordinated efforts by all stakeholders for effective implementation of SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprises) scheme. He called for preparing an efficient roadmap to rehabilitate and facilitate beggars to join mainstream to live a dignified life.