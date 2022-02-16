Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad is on the seventh heaven as his saffron yield increased manifold in the last two years.

Thanks to scientific farming and quality fertilizers, the 52-year-old saffron farmer has redefined agriculture in Kashmir.

Always on the mission to diversify, the progressive farmer is now planning to cultivate `Kala Zeera’ as an intercrop with saffron to double his income.

“I will be growing Kala Zeera for the first time. All the experiments by SKUAST have shown promising results. Saffron land is suitable to grow Kala Zeera and that too in bulk quantity,” he said.

Black cumin, also known as Shahi or Kaala Zeera, is a small flowering shrub with purple or white-tinged flowers that grow mostly in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Western Asia. It is a cash crop and its price ranges from Rs 250-300 per 100 gram.

Over the last few years, SKUAST conducted various researches at Saffron Research Station to see whether black cumin can be grown in Pampore and adjoining areas.

“The research involves studying cultivation, harvest time, types of soil and manure, etc. Black cumin can be grown in Pampore as an intercrop with saffron. We are trying to increase its productivity, ” said Dr. Bashir Ahmad Illahi, Convenor of saffron project SKUAST -K.

Abdul Majeed Wani, president of All J&K Saffron Growers Development Cooperative Marketing Association, has volunteered to grow black cumin in his field.

“We hope Kala Zeera will fetch us a good return. A seed takes three years to yield a crop, while a corm takes just one year. SKUAST has provided seeds to the growers and we hope to grow Kala Zeera in bulk along with saffron in coming years,” he said.

Wani said that a better yield of Kala Zeera can be expected in Pampore given its soil quality. “Karewas and hilly areas are best suited for this crop,” he said.

Director, agriculture department, Kashmir, Chaudhary Mohammad Iqbal said cultivation of Kala Zeera can be beneficial for saffron growers.

“Growing Kala Zeera will make our saffron farmers financially strong. Kalla Zeera has good nutritional content and will have no adverse impact on the saffron crop. The farming community will be benefitted at large if they grow it as an intercrop with saffron,” he said.