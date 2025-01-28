SRINAGAR, JANUARY 28: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Ward number 28 of Batamaloo Srinagar on Tuesday organised a drug de-addiction programme.

The drug de-addiction programme was organised to spread awareness on the importance of weaning off youth from the menace of drugs which has been increasing at alarming rate.

In the programme, Ward Officer Batamaloo Shamim Ahmad Mir urged parents to keep vigil on their children in order to avoid them from drug addiction.

In the programme, Ward Officer Batamaloo Shamim Ahmad Mir, Building Inspector Mohammad Sultan, Sanitary Inspector Zahoor Ahmad, Supervisors including Farooq Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad and other staff remained present.

Besides, other respectable citizens of Batamaloo also took part in the programme.