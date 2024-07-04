SMC ensures comprehensive arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

SRINAGAR, JULY 4: In a proactive move to prepare for the upcoming holy month of Muharram ul Haram, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted a review meeting at its Central Office in Karan Nagar under the guidance of Joint Commissioner, Gh. Mohammad Bhat.

The meeting, held on the direction of Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed, focused on assessing and enhancing the civic amenities to be provided to the mourners during this sacred period.

Emphasizing the significance of creating a conducive environment for the observance of Muharram ul Haram, Joint Commissioner SMC provided strategic directives to officers. The aim is to ensure that all necessary facilities, including uninterrupted drinking water, availability of water tankers 24×7,Electricity, Sanitation, Macadamization of roads, Desilting of drains, are in place to cater to the religious needs and sentiments of the community.

During the meeting, Bhat instructed officers to expedite the repair and maintenance of street lights, and roads, at key locations to enhance visibility and safety during evening gatherings and processions. This initiative underscores the commitment of the administration to facilitate a peaceful and respectful atmosphere for all participants in the observance of Muharram ul Haram.

Following the deliberations, Officers have been tasked with implementing a comprehensive set of measures to improve civic facilities, such as cleanliness, lighting, and availability of water supply. Bhat urged all Officers to collaborate diligently with line departments and work collectively to efficiently meet the needs of the community for Muharram ul Haram observance.