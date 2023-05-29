SRINAGAR: As construction work is in full swing at the upcoming Electric Bus Depot Panthachowk, Srinagar city will have six to eight sites for opportunity charging. The first lot of smart city buses is expected to ply during the next 90 days.

“There are around 6-8 sites in the city for opportunity charging. That’s part of infra,” said Commissioner of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Athar Aamir Khan.

Sharing details of the upcoming depot, he further said: “The work on our Electric Bus Depot. Panthachowk is ongoing. It’s a huge facility with electric charging infra, bus yards, maintenance blocks all coming up. Our first lot of electric buses will be operational in Srinagar city in the next 60-90 days!”

He said the plying of e-buses will be a ‘major intervention’ in the public transport

“Electric buses will be a major intervention in the improvement of public transport in Srinagar City! #SrinagarSmartCity #Electricbus” he said in a Facebook post.

Notably, 100 electric buses are being procured under the Smart City project where passengers can also get details like real-time tracking of buses, how congested it is, along with expected time of arrival.

An official said the buses will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Apart from reducing pollution levels, the electric buses are also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like panic button, location system, CCTV, stop request system, and other security related features, as was given out on this occasion,” the official said.

Under this project, Tata Motors and Chalo Mobility will work in collaboration with each other for the functioning of electric buses in coordination with Srinagar Smart City Limited.