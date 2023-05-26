SRINAGAR, MAY 26: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of Agriculture credit schemes of banking and financial institutions for Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP).

The Lt Governor directed the bank officials and administrative officers for seamless coordination at district level for effective implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Program and 100% saturation of benefits under Kisan Credit Card and other Central and UT Schemes of Agriculture and Allied Sector.

He also directed the bank officials to appoint Nodal Officer for both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions to monitor the cases received by banks under HADP and other Schemes of Agriculture and Allied Sector.

Small and Marginal Farmers should be top priority in implementation of HADP. Deputy Commissioners must ensure FPOs are transformed into engines of growth and districts must compete to script success stories of such organisations, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said the 29 projects worth Rs.5013 crore under Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) will have a transformative impact on the agriculture economy of J&K.

He also sought valuable inputs from the bank officials and impressed upon them to encourage other stakeholders to complement the government’s efforts in improving accessibility of farmers to the Institutional Sources of Credit and further strengthening the agriculture and allied sector.

The Lt Governor also appraised the action taken on the directions passed in the previous meetings of Public Sector Banks, Administrative Departments and other Financial Institutions.

The officers of banks were directed to simplify and streamline the processes of extending credit and financial assistance services to the farmers.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department gave a detailed briefing on credit extension for Scheme implementation in Agriculture and Allied Sector.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Sh Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO J&K Bank; Deputy Commissioners, heads and representatives of different banks, financial institutions and other senior officers of UT administration attended the meeting at Civil Secretariat.