Srinagar, July 7: Shiba Zahoor, a doctoral student at SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Forestry, has bagged Young Scientist Award in the National Seminar on `Recent Advances in Science and Technology for Agriculture Sustainability’

The seminar was held at the Central University of Kashmir in association with the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), DST, Government of India.

Shiba was awarded for her doctoral work on “Soil Loss and Vulnerability Assessment in district Ganderbal using GIS modeling approach”. She was selected for the award in the young scientist category by the technical committee after screening her research achievements.

The awardee has carried out her work at the Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-K under the supervision of the Head Division of Natural Resource Management, Prof Akhlaq Amin Wani.

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai congratulated the scholar and her principal advisor Prof Akhlaq Amin Wani for competing and achieving the distinction for the Institute through their meticulous work. The scholar has also received a SERB DST doctoral fellowship for carrying out her Ph.D. program.

Scientists, Faculty members from J&K and across the country participated in the two days event. Aligarh Muslim University, HNB Garhwal University (Uttarakhand), Himachal Pradesh University, North-Eastern Hill University, JNKVV Jabalpur, Jiwaji University MP, Central University of Kashmir, SKUAST-K, University of Kashmir, BGSBU Rajouri, SKIMS and others were among participating institutes.