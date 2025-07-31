SKUAST-K conducts boot camp on ‘Critical Thinking’

KULGAM, JULY 31: SKUAST K-JKCIP, Incubation and startup cell in collaboration with SKUAST K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship center Shalimar & KVK Kulgam kick started two-day Boot Camp/Ideation event aimed at identifying, mentoring, handholding, and supporting aspiring and early-stage Agri-entrepreneurs in the field of agriculture and allied sectors to resolve societal problems.

The event marks a critical step in building a robust rural innovation and Agri-entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region. It seeks to unlock the potential of youth, local innovators, and Agri-preneurs to develop sustainable, tech-enabled, and scalable solutions for agricultural challenges in the region.

The Inaugural session was graced by Head KVK Kulgam, Prof. Manzoor A Ganai; CEO/Head SKIIE Centre, Dr. Naveed Hamid; Dr. Mohammad Mubashir, Manager Incubation JKCIP SKUAST-K, scientists of Kendra, members from different FPOs, SHGs, NGOs, aspiring entrepreneurs, Agri-tech enthusiasts, innovators and rural youth.

Prof. Ganai in his keynote address emphasized the critical role of innovation and entrepreneurship in addressing modern agricultural challenges and enhancing farmer’s income. He emphasized the need to bridge the gap between traditional farming practices and modern Agri-technologies through localized entrepreneurship models.

He also highlighted the university’s commitment to nurturing startups and encouraging idea-stage innovations to flourish in rural communities.