SKIMS Orders Strict Ban on Photo, Videography Inside Hospital Premises

Srinagar, Nov 22: Authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Friday ordered strict ban on shooting videos and taking photographs inside the hospital premises.

The hospital authorities stated that the decision has been taken to ensure patient confidentiality and privacy

“The general public is informed that the Videography/ Photography inside hospital premises is strictly prohibited to ensure patient confidentiality / Privacy. This includes the use of Mobile phone or any other device to capture images or videos,” officials of SKIMS said.

They requested general public to co-operate with hospital security while in the hospital and respect patient privacy and hospital protocol.

