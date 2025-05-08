SKIMS establishes Command Centre

SRINAGAR, MAY 08: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, has activated a Command Centre to ensure efficient coordination and rapid emergency response. This move aims to handle any medical or logistical emergencies.

To streamline communication and enhance preparedness, SKIMS has issued a list of key contact numbers for various departments, including the SKIMS Control Room, Engineering Control Room, and the Medical College & Hospital Control Room at Bemina.

The Command Centre will function 24/7 and will be overseen by senior officials such as Mohd. Akram Wani and Dr. Shahnawaz Hameed: SKIMS Command Centre: 0194-2403306 / 0194-2403470, Medical Emergencies (SKIMS Control Room): 0194-2403679, Dr. Shahnawaz Hameed: +91-9906968288, Engineering Issues: Er. Ishfaq Ahmad: +91-9796170026, Medical College, Bemina: Dr. Shifa Deva: +91-9419550111

Authorities have requested the public to use these contact numbers responsibly and only in genuine emergencies. The establishment of the Command Centre highlights SKIMS’s proactive approach and commitment to safeguarding public health during uncertain times.