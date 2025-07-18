SKIMS conducts hands-on training on Neurovascular Intervention

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: The Department of Neurosciences at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, conducted a comprehensive Simulation Training Programme in Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) and Neurovascular Intervention held at the state-of-the-art Vet Lab, the training combined immersive hands-on simulation with expert-led academic sessions.

Conducted under the patronship of Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, Director and EOSG SKIMS, the programme aimed to bridge the gap between conventional training and the evolving demands of modern neurovascular care. The event underscored the critical importance of incorporating neurovascular intervention into the academic curriculum for neurosurgery, neurology, and interventional neuroradiology. As neurointervention rapidly advances, early exposure to such technologies and techniques is essential to ensure that clinicians remain competent and current in their practices.

Renowned national faculty led the sessions, including Dr. Trilochan Srivastava, Professor and Unit Head of Neurology, Swai Mann Singh Medical College, Jaipur, Dr. Deepinder Singh, Chairman of Neurosurgery, SPS Apollo Hospital, Ludhiana, Director IISER Mohali ,Dr Sinha also gracesd the occasion and shared his words of wisdom. Participants engaged in modules covering theoretical foundations, simulation-based hands-on training, and interactive clinical discussions. Key themes included the principles of cerebral angiography, neuroanatomical variations, procedural planning, complication management, and strategies for developing dedicated neurointervention units.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from young residents and faculty alike, with feedback highlighting the practical utility and relevance of such initiatives in modern clinical training.