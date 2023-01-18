The world’s oldest person, French nun Sister André, has died. She was 118.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sister André, born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, died at her retirement home in France.

She was confirmed as both the oldest person living (female) and overall oldest person living back in April 2022 following the passing of Kane Tanaka (Japan).

Lucile, who took the name of Sister André in 1944, is the second-oldest French person and the second-oldest European person ever recorded.

Sister André lived a full life and in her younger years worked as a teacher, a governess and looked after children during World War II.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the war, she spent 28 years working with orphans and elderly people at a hospital in Vichy, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region before becoming a Catholic nun.

Spending most of her life dedicated to religious service, Sister André also held the record for the oldest nun living.

In 2019, she was made an honorary citizen of the city in which she resides – Toulon in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region – and received a letter from Pope Francis.