Shri Amarnathji Yatra suspended for a day from Pahalgam and Baltal

Srinagar: Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 17.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Heavy continuous rains over last two days have necessitated restoration work to be carried out on tracks along both the routes. Border Roads Organization has made heavy deployment of its men and machinery on the tracks to complete the work before Yatra can be released from the two base camps on 18.07.2025.

“Due to the continuous rains over last couple of days, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the tracks. Therefore, it has been decided that no movement shall be allowed towards the Holy Cave from the two base camps today. However, yatris who stayed at Panjtarni camp during the preceding night are being allowed to proceed down to Baltal under adequate deployment of BRO and Mountain Rescue Teams. The Yatra shall resume in all likelihood tomorrow, depending upon the weather conditions during the course of the day”, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

So far, over 2.47 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025.