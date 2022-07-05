Srinagar: Shri Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended from Nunwan base camp due to overnight rainfall, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said due to inclement weather no Yatri is being allowed to go ahead of Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam towards the holy cave.

He said Yatra has been temporarily suspended for the safety of Yatris and presently around 3000 Yatris are staying at Nunwan base camp.

Meanwhile, around 65,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine so far.

Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 30 and will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandan