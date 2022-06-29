ANANTNAG, JUNE 29: Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Inam-ul-Haq Siddiquie along with a team of officers Wednesday visited Pahalgam to take stock of arrangements put in place by the Department for Shri Amaranth Yatra.

On the occasion, the Joint Director interacted with the officials deployed for yatra duty at Frisking Point Pahalgam, Nunwan Base Camp, and Chandanwari.

Aflaq Ahmad, District Information Officer (DIO) Anantnag who has been nominated as Yatra Nodal Officer from the Pahalgam route is working round the clock along with the officials of the department to make yatra a successful event.

While briefing the team, the DIO Anantnag informed that all necessary arrangements, entrusted to the department, have been made by the department and are operational since June 25.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Department of Information has installed Public Address System at 7 locations starting from Mirbazar Qazigund up to the holy cave for making important yatra-related announcements.

FPO Kashmir, M.A Khan, and Shabir Ahmad Yatra Coordinator, who are monitoring the whole arrangements, also accompanied the Joint Director during the visit.