GANDERBAL, JULY 02: Joint Director of Information, Kashmir, Inam-ul-Haq Siddiquie along with a team of officers of the department today visited Domail Baltal Camp to take stock of arrangements put in place by the Information Department for Shri Amaranth Ji Yatra (SANJY), 2022 at various locations en route to the holy cave.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, the Joint Director interacted with the officials deployed at Baltal camps and took the stock of facilities available to them. He asked them to deliver the services of the department to yatries with dedication and diligence.

While inspecting the arrangements made by District Information Central, Ganderbal, the Joint Director showed satisfaction with overall arrangements and appreciated District Information Officer, Affaq Gadda for taking all necessary steps regarding the responsibility of the department to facilitate yatries.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director interacted with Yatris and enquired about their experience and satisfaction regarding the facilities provided by the administration at different places.

The yatries on the occasion lauded the government for all the facilities provided to them at different stations and along the axis which helped them to perform yatra very conveniently and comfortably.

ADVERTISEMENT

FPO Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam Khan, and Shabir Ahmad Yatra Coordinator, who are monitoring the whole arrangements, also accompanied the Joint Director during the visit.