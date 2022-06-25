SRINAGAR, JUNE 25: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today appointed Nodal Officers for Shri Amarnath Yatra.

According to the order, Sub Divisional Magistrate West has been assigned the task to coordinate with all line departments, while SE R&B has been nominated as Nodal Officer, Material Management, ARTO for Transportation-related matters, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC for ensuring cleanliness and sanitation at the Transit camp.

Similarly, AD FCS&CA for Ration Supply, J.E Water Works Division Srinagar for ensuring adequate water supply at the venue, A.E R&B, Cd-Ist for Logistics & Repairs, AEE KPDCL has been assigned the task to ensure Power supply and ADIO, NIC, for IT-related issues.

Dy.SP Traffic City has been nominated Nodal Officer for Traffic Management, Dy.SP Security for security-related and ZMO Batamaloo for first aid and other healthcare-related facilities at the Yatra Transit Camp, Panthachowk.

Further, the order reads that all the Nodal Officers shall work under the overall supervision of Yatra Incharge for District Srinagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Haneef Balkhi.

Moreover, the Nodal Officers have been directed to submit reports daily for proper monitoring and successful conduct of the SAJY-2022.